Militant killed in J-K’s Badgam encounter

One militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, police said.

The gunfight started after the militants fired at the security forces who were carrying out a search and cordon operation in Bugam village of Chadoora area.

“The identity of the slain militant is being ascertained. The operation is still going on,” police sources said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam district.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 09:19 IST