Militants who abducted cop in Manipur booked under UAPA

New Delhi/Guwahati: The Manipur Police on Wednesday registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against militants who abducted a senior police officer and his escort in Imphal East district on Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said. Manipur CM N. Biren Singh accompanied by ministers, MLAs and chief secretary, visited Addl SP M Amit Singh, who was recently attacked by armed miscreants at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal on Wednesday. (ANI)

Moirangthem Amit Singh, the additional superintendent of police (operations) of Imphal West, and one of his escorts were abducted by around 200 militants from his residence. The armed miscreants who came in vehicles stormed the ASP’s residence around 7pm on Tuesday and also resorted to vandalism, a senior police officer said.

“A case has been filed under sections of UAPA. They have also snatched a police gun, which is yet to be retrieved. The ASP (operations) and another person who were kidnapped were also assaulted. They are still in the hospital and sections of assault have also been added (in the first information report),” the senior officer said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, a section of commandos belonging to the Manipur Police staged an “arms down” protest in different valley districts such as Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur on Wednesday to protest the abduction incident.

“The laying down of weapons by police commandos took place on Wednesday morning as they are unhappy with the state government not giving them a free hand to tackle armed militants. It was a symbolic protest,” the senior officer said.

Following the protest by the security personnel, chief minister N Biren Singh held a meeting over the issue. “Chaired a meeting with the MPS officers at my residential office to address the grievances of the state security personnel who had launched a strike today,” he posted on X, sharing photos of the meeting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of the ASP and his escort till Wednesday morning, HT has learnt.

The senior officer said the armed miscreants that stormed the ASP’s residence were reportedly upset with the officer arresting a few people earlier that day in a car theft incident.

“The armed miscreants vandalised the household properties at the residence. On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals — Rabinash Moirangthem, 24, and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 — sustained injuries and were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences,” the police said in a statement.

“In the midst of the incident, the ASP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has started,” it added.

Neither the police statement nor the senior officer quoted above confirmed if the first information report (FIR) under sections of UAPA names any members of radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol or the case was registered against unknown persons. However, some officials familiar with the matter confirmed that the armed miscreants involved in the Tuesday evening incident were indeed from Arambai Tenggol, which has been accused of carrying sophisticated weapons and indulging in attacks on Kuki settlements for past several months. The radical group was aided by women protesters outside the house of ASP Singh.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between numerically dominant Meiteis, who primarily inhabit Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kuki-Zo community, which is in majority in a few hill districts, since May last year. The violence has claimed at least 219 lives and displaced around 50,000.

On Wednesday night, Meira Paibis, the all-women Meitie group, took out a candle march in different parts of Imphal, demanding that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Kuki groups should not be renewed by the Centre.

The SoO agreement was signed by 25 Kuki militant groups with the Centre and the Manipur government in August 2008. As per the agreement, the cadres of these groups were to be confined to designated camps and their arms kept locked in safe rooms under double-locking system. Last year, the SoO was extended till February 29 this year. The Centre has extension every year since 2008.