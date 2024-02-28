Manipur Police officer abducted as 200 gunmen storm residence, Army called in

Tension further escalated in Manipur on Tuesday as an additional superintendent of police was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, in Imphal East district, the police said. The Manipur Police, in a statement, added that Imphal East additional superintendent of police Amit Singh was later rescued after a swift action by cops and security forces. Around 7 pm on Tuesday, the Manipur Police said armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed the residence of Amit Singh. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

The officer, Amit Singh, posted in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. In the Tuesday evening attack, armed cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol ransacked the house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire.

News agency PTI, citing unnamed officials, reported that the Army was called in after fresh tension mounted in Manipur and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East the police officer was abducted.

“Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February, 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district. The armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence,” the Manipur Police posted on X (formally Twitter).

“On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat. In the midst of the incident, the Addl SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has started,” it added.

Why mob attacked Manipur Police officer?

The reason for this indiscriminate firing was that the officer concerned had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) had protested and blocked roads demanding their release.

Detailing the incident, M Kulla, the police officer's father, said, "We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves."M Kulla, according to the officials, called his son and informed about the incident.

The officer rushed with his team only to be abducted as they were outnumbered by the cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol, PTI added.

The Manipur Police acted promptly, mobilising forces to launch a successful rescue operation, ensuring Amit Kumar's safe return within hours, it reported.

The Manipur government had to take the help of the Army as the situation worded after the rescue efforts. The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, functions under the operational command of the Army.

Manipur violence

The region has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, 2023, with over 180 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.