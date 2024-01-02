close_game
News / India News / Four Manipur police commandos, BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Moreh

Four Manipur police commandos, BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Moreh

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 12:06 PM IST

The injured have been brought to RIMS Hospital in Imphal for treatment.

At least four police commandos and a BSF jawan were injured in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday morning.

A police patrol party in a violence-hit area of Manipur.(AFP)
A police patrol party in a violence-hit area of Manipur.(AFP)

According to officials, they have been brought to RIMS Hospital in Imphal for treatment.

The incident comes a day after four men were killed and five others sustained critical bullet injuries in the state's Thoubal district, prompting the Manipur government to tighten curfew in the restive state where nearly 200 people lost their lives in ethnic violence last year.

In a video message, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace.

“Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,” he said.

