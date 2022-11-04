Mines, arms, ammunition & drugs at LoC expose Pakistan’s sinister designs: Army

A claymore mine, a machine gun magazine and drugs recovered from a slain Pakistani terrorist clearly indicate the sinister designs by the neighbouring country to vitiate peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Indian Army officer said on Friday.

A claymore mine is directional anti-personnel mine and can be victim-activated by booby-trapping it with a tripwire firing system. It is used primarily to carry out ambushes against unarmoured vehicles.

There have been instances in the past when Pakistan reportedly used such mines on the Line of Control (LoC) and succeeded in inflicting casualties on Indian Army and Border Security Force personnel.

The army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt in the Poonch sector, killing a Pakistani terrorist.

A blood trail leading across the LoC to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir also suggested that two to three other terrorists were either injured or killed in the gunfight.

“On Thursday, at approximately 9.30 am our alert troops observed a suspicious movement of three infiltrators. They wore Pathani suit and were trying to sneak across the LoC in Nakarkote area of Poonch sector. When the infiltrators were challenged by our troops, they opened heavy fire,” Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, commander of the strategic Poonch Brigade, said.

All the three terrorists were injured.

“Once the firing ceased, our troops started a search operation of the area, which was a daunting task as the area is thickly mined, has dense undergrowth and boulders, and the ground is undulating. As the search operation progressed at 1 pm, initially the body of one terrorist with weapon was recovered,” Brigadier Bisht said.

Subsequently, as the operation progressed towards the LoC, another weapon with bullet mark and numerous other war-like stores were recovered. A blood trail was also noticed which led towards the LoC, the officer said.

During the search operations, security forces recovered two AK-74 assault rifles, four AK magazines and 43 AK rounds, one Chinese pistol with seven rounds and one magazine, one claymore mine along with cable and battery, one small machine gun magazine, a bag, a pouch, combat colour, one Pakistan-made cigarette packet, a lighter and a small packet of contraband material (likely drugs).

“With this, the security forces have successfully eliminated a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector and thwarted the nefarious designs of the western adversary to vitiate the peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors,” Bisht said.

