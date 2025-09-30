‘Minimal brain activity’: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in critical state | Update from hospital

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, critically injured in a bike crash caused by stray cattle in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi last week, has “minimal brain activity” and remains on life support, according the latest update from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Tuesday afternoon, September 30. After his accident in HP on September 27, singer Rajvir Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, was first taken to a local civil hospital and was later referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.(Photo: FB)

“His neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced medical management,” the statement read.

Tests and scans of the brain and spine show “extensive damage to the cervical and dorsal regions, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs”.

“He continues to require prolonged ventilator support. The overall prognosis remains guarded,” it added.

Jawanda, who met with the accident on September 27, is married and is well-known for his hit tracks such as ‘Kali Jawande Di’, ‘Mera Dil’, and ‘Sardari’. He has also acted in Punjabi films.

Last Friday, just a day before the accident, he had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was among those who visited the hospital to check on him. Top singers and other artists, including Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal, have been urging their followers to pray for his recovery.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also prayed for the singer’s recovery.