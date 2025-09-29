Rajvir Jawanda is better but still unconscious: Punjab CM, Diljit Dosanjh ask fans to pray for 'uncontroversial' singer

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was critically injured in a road accident, is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious." As reported by news agency ANI, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann shared Rajvir's health update after visiting Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Several singers, including Diljit Dosanjh, who held his concert in Hong Kong, asked fans to pray for 'uncontroversial' singer Rajvir. Diljit Dosanjh asked fans to pray for Rajvir Jawanda after his accident.

Punjab CM gives Rajvir Jawanda's health update

The Punjab CM said that Rajvir was brought to the hospital in a very serious state. "Rajvir Jawanda was the victim of a terrible road accident. He has been undergoing treatment here since yesterday. His fans worldwide are praying for his recovery. Today, I met with his family and doctors. His condition is better than yesterday," he said.

"When he was brought in yesterday (Saturday), his heart and other organs were not functioning properly... He is currently unconscious. Recovery from head injuries is slow... But advice from other expert doctors is also being sought. The doctors said that yesterday, he was not even in a good enough condition to be taken for an MRI," he added.

What Diljit said about Rajvir

Talking about "sweet and nice brother" Rajvir, Diljit asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery as it holds power. He does amazing shows and sings so well. "Till today, he hasn't found himself in any controversy. He loves everyone. Please pray for him," added Diljit.

Punjabi singers slam people for spreading fake news

Singer Kanwar Singh Grewal, who shared a video from the Fortis Hospital, talked about how doctors were treating Rajvir with utmost care. He requested people not to spread fake death news by writing 'RIP' on social media. Kanwar added that such posts were disappointing and that people shouldn't make fun of someone's trying time. Singer Amrit Maan made a similar appeal to fans. Taking to Instagram, he wrote a note asking people not to spread fake news but rather pray for Rajvir's recovery.

About Rajvir's accident

According to a statement issued by Fortis Hospital, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm. He sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident that took place on Saturday morning.

The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital. Rajvir is being treated by a team of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors, who continue to closely monitor his condition.

Ludhiana-born Rajvir is loved for his songs Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil and Sardari. He has also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence. He has a passion for bikes and often shares videos of his rides through the mountains.