Ministry warns against public use of N-95 masks with valves

Dr Rajiv Garg, the director general of health services, wrote to principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs), and national health mission directors in this regard.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 05:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Using N-95 masks with valves is recommended when pollution levels are high because they do not allow carbon dioxide to accumulate inside the face cover, experts said.
Using N-95 masks with valves is recommended when pollution levels are high because they do not allow carbon dioxide to accumulate inside the face cover, experts said.
         

The Union health ministry on Monday warned against the “inappropriate” use of N-95 masks, particularly those with valve respirators, by people other than designated health workers.

Dr Rajiv Garg, the director general of health services, wrote to principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs), and national health mission directors in this regard. “It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the guidelines on the use of face mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N95 masks,” the letter read.

Dr Shobha Broor, former head, microbiology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said, “The masks with valves were widely used to prevent air pollution exposure. But it is not suited for Covid-19 because during expiration, droplets can leak out, infecting other people.”

Using N-95 masks with valves is recommended when pollution levels are high because they do not allow carbon dioxide to accumulate inside the face cover, experts said. But the same valve — used for exhalation — could act as an easy passage for germs and endanger those in close proximity if the user has an infection.

The government, in April, had issued an advisory on the use of home-made protective cover for face and mouth, asking people to wear it, particularly when they step out of their residences.

The advisory stressed that such face covers must be washed and cleaned daily, and recommended the use of used cotton cloth to make these covers. The colour of the fabric does not matter but one must ensure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes and dried well before making the face cover. Adding salt to this water is recommended, it said.

Listing the procedure and condition for home-made masks, the advisory stated that masks must fit the face perfectly and that no gaps are left on the sides.

The advisory urged people to wash hands thoroughly before wearing the face covers, switching to another fresh one if the face cover becomes damp or humid, and never reusing it after single use without cleaning it. “Never share the face cover with anyone. Every member in a family should have separate face cover,” the advisory stated.

(with inputs from agencies)

