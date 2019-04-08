Minor abducted, gang-raped by three in Haridwar; one arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men in Roorkee town of Haridwar district on Sunday night. One of the accused in the case has been arrested, while two others are on the run, said police officials.

According to police, the incident happened when the minor was asleep in her home. As it was hot, the family was sleeping with doors wide open, said police.

“While they were sleeping, the three accused, also residents of the same area, entered the house and put a sedative-laced cloth on her face. When she got unconscious, the three took her to a field and took turns to rape her,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

In the middle of the night, when one of her family members woke up to visit the washroom, he saw her missing.

“He soon alerted the other family members. They then informed the other residents of the area and went searching for her, but failed. After about two hours, they finally found her lying unconscious in a field far away from the house,” he added.

After gaining consciousness, the victim informed the family members that the three accused, among whom one was recognised by her, made her unconscious by putting a sedative-laced cloth on her face.

“After receiving a complaint from the victim and family, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. One of the accused who was recognised by her was nabbed in the early hours of Monday from his house,” said inspector Amarjit Singh.

“The victim was sent to hospital for medical examination, investigations are on to nab the two absconding accused,” he added.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 20:58 IST