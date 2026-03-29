Minor domestic help rescued with burn injuries in Bhubaneswar, employer detained

A 12-year-old domestic help was rescued with multiple burn and assault injuries from a house in Sailashree Vihar in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning, following which the homeowner was detained, police said. Minor domestic worker rescued with burn marks in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar (Representative photo)

The minor girl, who allegedly endured prolonged physical and mental abuse, is currently undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital and is reported to be stable but under close medical observation.

Based on a complaint filed by child protection workers, Chandrasekharpur police registered a case and detained the employer, Umesh Chandra Samal, for questioning. Police said further investigation is underway and evidence is being collected.

According to police officers, a local resident alerted the police and the child helpline number after finding the girl wandering the streets in tears and distress on Sunday morning.

Workers from the NGO Ruchika Social Service Organisation (Childline) rescued the girl and admitted her to Capital Hospital. Officials said a medical examination revealed multiple beating marks and deep burn injuries on various parts of her body, adding that she might have been repeatedly branded with a heated object as punishment for minor mistakes during household work.

Childline director Benudhar Senapati said the girl is from Keonjhar district and had worked as a domestic help in the house for one-and-a-half years.

She was allegedly paid around ₹2,000 per month. “She alleged that despite completing all assigned household chores, she was frequently beaten on minor pretexts and subjected to severe torture. She also stated that she was branded with a hot iron rod multiple times,” Senapati said.

Unable to endure the alleged abuse any longer, the girl reportedly fled the house on Sunday morning.

The minor has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Police said they are examining the circumstances under which the minor was employed and whether any violations of child labour and juvenile protection laws occurred.