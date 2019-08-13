e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Minor girl raped and impregnated in Muzaffarnagar

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said. The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
A fifteen-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old.
A fifteen-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old.(Representative image)
         

A fifteen-year-old girl with listening and speaking impairment was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old neighbour in Wajidpur village of Jansath tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Rajpal Saini, raped the minor girl over a period of several months, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma.

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy, he added.

Meanwhile, irate villagers protested and demanded strict action against the accused.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:55 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild ShowPunjab bandh todayVirat KohliReliance JioAshes 2019, England vs AustraliaIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss