Minor girl raped and impregnated in Muzaffarnagar

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:55 IST

A fifteen-year-old girl with listening and speaking impairment was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old neighbour in Wajidpur village of Jansath tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Rajpal Saini, raped the minor girl over a period of several months, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma.

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy, he added.

Meanwhile, irate villagers protested and demanded strict action against the accused.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

