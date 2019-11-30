e-paper
Minor pavement dwellers gang-raped in Kolkata; 2 juveniles held

The victims used to beg outside the Kali Temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata. The accused were known to the victims as they all stay in the same area. The police have sent the victims for medical examination.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The two minor boys have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ parents.
The two minor boys have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' parents.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys and a man in his early 20’s in south Kolkata, police said on Friday.

The two minor boys have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ parents, police said, adding that man was still absconding. The girls and the alleged offenders are all pavement dwellers.

“We have initiated a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code,” Murli Dhar, joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police said.

The victims used to beg outside the Kali Temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata. The accused were known to the victims as they all stay in the same area. The police have sent the victims for medical examination.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said around 3 pm on Thursday the accused approached the two girls and said that they needed to collect mud from the banks of the Tollygunge canal, less than 100 metres away.

The girls were then taken to a secluded place and sexually assaulted. Later, the girls informed their parents who in turn lodged a complaint at the local police station.

