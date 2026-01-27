Mira-Bhayandar's viral ‘narrow’ flyover gets Mumbai authority response, then a Thackeray dig: ‘Masterpiece’

A flyover in Mumbai has sparked a traffic jam of political and civic commentary over its lanes allegedly narrowing “suddenly” from four to two — a charge that the government denied, but former minister Aaditya Thackeray did not lose the chance for a dig. "A 4-lane flyover in Mira-Bhayandar suddenly narrows into just 2 lanes. This double-decker flyover is a part of the Metro Line 9 project by JKumar and is set to be inaugurated in February," wrote 'Gems of Mira Bhayandar', notching up almost a million views on X. (Video grab: X/@GemsOfMBMC)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responded on Tuesday to an X post by a handle called ‘Gems of Mira Bhayandar’ (@GemsOfMBMC).

The handle had posted a video of lanes apparently narrowing in a soon-to-be-opened project. “This double-decker flyover is a part of the Metro Line 9 project by JKumar and is set to be inaugurated in February… Is this how (MMRDA) designs ‘infrastructure’? (sic) How did this design get approved?”

The MMRDA official X handle replied a day later: “The flyover does not ‘suddenly narrow’. The transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints, and future network planning.”

It argued that the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayander East “and future connecting two lanes for Bhayander West”.