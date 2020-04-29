e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report

‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that India be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), for “engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations”.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walks past slogans painted on discarded tin sheds near a site of the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar in New Delhi in January 2020.
India on Tuesday rejected claims by a US panel on religious freedom and termed its report that said the country was violating religious freedom of minorities as “biased and tendentious.”

In its 2020 annual report, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that India be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), for “engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations”.

The panel cited the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees fleeing persecution from neighbouring countries, and “nationwide campaigns of harassment and violence against religious minorities” as its reasons for the move.

However, external ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava rebuffed the observations of the report. “We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels,” he said.

The watchdog has also recommended that the US government should impose targeted sanctions against Indian government agencies and officials responsible for religious freedom violations, freeze their assets in the United States and ban them from entering the country.

India, which was on the commission’s Tier 2 list of countries to be watched in 2019, was among the 14 countries that the USCIRF asked the US state department to designate as CPC over increasing assaults on religious minorities.

Nine countries—Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan—were designated as CPCs in December 2019. Five other included India, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam, USCIRF said

It could not be immediately ascertained if the recommendation were binding and whether the Trump administration would indeed accept those meant for the US government.

(With inputs from agencies)

India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: India's Covid-19 cases rise to 31,332, death toll crosses 1,000-mark
184 nations 'going through hell' as Covid-19 wasn't stopped at source: Trump
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
'Warne hated it': Brett Lee recalls how Sachin 'toyed' with Shane Warne
How to make WhatsApp group calls with 8 people
Here's how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March
