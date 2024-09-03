Missing woman’s body found in Bidar

An 18-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday, has been found dead in Bidar district, a police officer said. An 18-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday, has been found dead in Bidar district, a police officer said. (HT Archive)

Basava Kalyana police circle inspector B Ali Sab said: “The parents of the girl, residents of Gunateerthawadi village, had filed a missing complaint on Saturday and we registered it.”

The family was originally from a village in Basavakalyana taluk, but her parents had been working as labourers in Gunateerthawadi for several years.

He said: “On Sunday evening, a villager noticed a body inside a bush. When we recovered the body, we found Injuries on several parts of her body, including her head. It is suspected that she was murdered by being struck with a stone on her head before her body was dumped in the thorny area. Prima facie it seems it is sexual assault and murder.”

“We pressed sniffer dogs and FSL teams into service but due to heavy rainfall since two days not much evidence was found at the spot. We have registered a case under BNS Section 103 (murder ) and 238(causing disappearance of evidence of crime) and launched investigation,” he said.

The autopsy was conducted as Basavakalyan taluk government hospital and handed over the body to family members on Monday, he added.