‘Mission Mausam’ to make India weather ready: PM Modi at IMD foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched ‘Mission Mausam’ for developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites. He said India’s disaster management capabilities have improved due to advancements in meteorological technology. (PTI photo)

Speaking at the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department (IMD), he underlined that accurate weather forecast is essential for economic resilience and enhance trust of investors.

He added that through ‘Mission Mausam’, India will be climate and weather ready.

“India is always available for help in disasters. That is also a reason India is commended and respected,” he added.

He recollected how the cyclone in Kutch’s Kandla in 1998 and 1999 Odisha super cyclone killed thousands, but IMD has been crucial in mitigating damage.

“But loss of life is minimal now because of better forecasts,” he said.

PM Modi also cited his personal example of how he was planning to visit J&K’s Sonamarg on Monday.

“IMD recommended that I visit on January 13, the temperature was -6°C. But there were no clouds. It was because of IMD’s advisory that I could have a hassle-free visit, he said.

Celeste Saulo, secretary general, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) who also attended the event said accurate forecasts and warnings by IMD have saved countless lives not just in India but in the entire region.

“Tropical cyclones used to claim tens of thousands of lives. Thankfully this is a nightmare of the past. This is exemplified by Cyclone Mocha. The timely forecast by IMD and humanitarian response ahead of its landfall near Myanmar and Bangladesh prevented, loss of lives and kept it to minimum,” she said adding that IMD’s seasonal outlooks are also invaluable, so are its forecasting and monitoring in Thirdpole region. IMD’s flashflood guidance is supporting 1.5 billion people in South Asia.

“This celebration comes at a crucial moment for the planet. Like many other countries, India had its hottest year on record in 2024. The country suffered prolonged heat which greatly impacted human health and agriculture, water supply and energy supply. We saw a tragic landslide in Kerala. More recently, air pollution hit alarming, dangerous levels in many parts of the country,” Saulo said.

She also flagged that at global level, this (2024) was warmest year on record, 1.55°C above pre-industrial era.

“It was the first calendar year to breach 1.5°C goal... the goal is in very grave dan ger. Climate crisis is closely linked to inequality crisis. Climate change mitigation must be informed by best possible science,” she said.