Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata Police over controversial poll speech

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday questioned by the Kolkata Police over a controversial speech while campaigning during West Bengal assembly polls. The questioning was held virtually after an FIR was registered in Maniktala against Chakraborty.

The complaint claimed that Mithun Chakraborty incited post-poll violence through his election speeches.

Also Read: Bengal witnessed worst post-poll violence since Independence, says governor

The Calcutta high court had on Friday directed Chakraborty to provide his e-mail address to the state so that he can make himself available for questioning through video conferencing.

The national award-winning actor had moved court last week for quashing the case filed against him.

At the hearing on Friday, Chakraborty told the court that he had just uttered popular dialogues from his films. The actor claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

The complaint against Chakraborty had portions from his speech where he used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium)" and "ek chobole chabi (one snake bite and you will turn into a photograph)" at a rally in Kolkata after he joined the BJP on March 7.

Also Read: ‘Not defections but violence will weaken BJP unit in West Bengal’

The complaint alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state. He has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

The court has fixed the matter for hearing on June 18 giving time to the police to question Chakraborty.

Clashes were reported from several places in the state following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said last month that at least 16 people have lost their lives in post- poll violence in the state.