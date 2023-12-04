Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of ZPM winning candidates
Dec 04, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Here is a full list of winning/trailing candidates from ZPM.
Vote counting is in progress in Mizoram. Candidates from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are vying for victory in the 40 constituencies of the state. Although the MNF currently holds power in Mizoram, exit polls suggest a tight competition for control with the opposition ZPM.
In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a resounding victory by capturing 26 out of the 40 seats, establishing a clear majority. In contrast, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure only eight seats, while the Congress party won five.
Here's the list of ZPM candidates from the 40 constituencies in the state, and if they are winning or losing their seats.
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing ZPM candidates
|Constituency
|ZPM Candidate
|Leading/Trailing
|Hachhek
|K J Lalbiakngheta
|leading
|Dampa
|Vanlalsailova
|trailing
|Mamit
|lalzirliana
|trailing
|Tuirial
|laltanmawia
|trailing
|Kolasib
|Lalfamkima
|has won
|Serlui
|Jimmy Laltlanmawia
|trailing
|Tuivawl
|Dawngliana
|trailing
|Chalfilh
|Lalbiakzama
|has won
|Tawi
|Lalnilawma
|has won
|Aizawl North 1
|Vanlalhlana
|leading
|Aizawl North 2
|Vanlalthlana
|leading
|Aizawl North 3
|K. Sapdanga
|leading
|Aizawl East 1
|Lalthansanga
|leading
|Aizawl East 2
|B. Lalchhanzova
|trailing
|Aizawl West 1
|TBC Lalvenchhunga
|has won
|Aizawl West 2
|Lalnghinglova Hmar
|has won
|Aizawl West 3
|V.L. Zaithanzama
|leading
|Aizawl South 1
|Lalsawivunga
|has won
|Aizawl South 2
|Lalchhuanthanga
|leading
|Aizawl South 3
|Baryl Vanneihsangi
|leading
|Lengteng
|F. Rodingliana
|trailing
|Tuichang
|Tawnluia
|has won
|Champhai North
|H. Ghinzalala
|leading
|Champhai South
|Lt. Col Clement Lalhmingthanga
|trailing
|East Tuipui
|Dr.C.Lalrammawia
|leading
|Serchhip
|Lalduhoma
|has won
|Tuikum
|Vanlalruata
|leading
|Hrangturzo
|Lalmuanpuia Punte
|has won
|South Tuipui
|Jeje Lalpekhlua
|has won
|Lunglei North
|Malsawmtluanga
|leading
|Lunglei East
|Lalrinpuii
|leading
|Lunglei West
|T. Lalhlimpuia
|leading
|Lunglei South
|Lalramliana Papuia
|leading
|Thorang
|Rogmingliana
|trailing
|West Tuipui
|Nihar Kanti Chakma
|trailing
|Tuichawng
|Shanti Jiban Chakma
|trailing
|Lawngtlai West
|Lalnunsema
|trailing
|Lawngtlai East
|H. Biakzaua
|leading
|Siaha
|Kh. Beithie
|trailing
|Palak
|K. Robinson
|has won