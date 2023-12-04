Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of ZPM winning candidates

Vote counting is in progress in Mizoram. Candidates from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are vying for victory in the 40 constituencies of the state. Although the MNF currently holds power in Mizoram, exit polls suggest a tight competition for control with the opposition ZPM. Counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections underway.(PTI)

In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a resounding victory by capturing 26 out of the 40 seats, establishing a clear majority. In contrast, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure only eight seats, while the Congress party won five.

Here's the list of ZPM candidates from the 40 constituencies in the state, and if they are winning or losing their seats.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing ZPM candidates