Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of MNF winning candidates
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: The counting of votes to decide the next government in Mizoram is currently underway, with the candidates of both the parties - Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) - currently in fray over the 40 total constituencies in the state. While MNF is the ruling party in Mizoram, the exit polls predicted a close fight for power by the opposition ZPM.
MNF won the Mizoram assembly elections 2018 with a thumping majority, its MLAs winning 26 out of the total 40 seats. Meanwhile, ZPM won just eight seats, while the Congress party won five.
Here is a list of candidates contesting the Mizoram elections 2023 from the 40 constituencies, and if they are winning or losing from their seats.
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing MNF candidates
|Constituency
|MNF candidate name
|Winning/losing
|Hachhek
Robert Romawia Royte
|Dampa
Lalrintluanga Sailo
|Mamit
Er. H. Lalzirliana
|Tuirial
K. Laldawngliana
|Kolasib
K. Lalrinliana
|Serlui
Lalrinsanga Ralte
|Tuivawl
Lalchhandama Ralte
|Chalfilh
K. Lalhmangaiha
|Tawi
Lairinenga Sailo
|Aizawl North 1
R. Lalzirliana
|Aizawl North 2
Vanlalsawma
|Aizawl North 3
C. Lalmuanpuial
|Aizawl East 1
Zoramthanga
|Aizawl East 2
B. Lalawmpuii
|Aizawl West 1
Zothantluanga
|Aizawl West 2
Lalruatkima
|Aizawl West 3
Er. K. Lalsawmvela
|Aizawl South 1
K. Vanlalvena
|Aizawl South 2
Denghmingthanga
|Aizawl South 3
Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
|Lengteng
Dr. L. Thangmawia
|Tuichang
Tawnluia
|Champhai North
Dr. ZR Thiamsanga
|Champhai South
TJ Lalnuntluanga
|East Tuipui
Ramthanmawia
|Serchhip
J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
|Tuikum
Er. Lalrinawma
|Hrangturzo
Lalremruata Chhangte
|South Tuipui
Dr. R Lalthangliana
|Lunglei North
Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
|Lunglei East
Lawmawma Tochhawng
|Lunglei West
C Lalrinsanga
|Lunglei South
Dr. K. Pachhunga
|Thorang
Er. R. Rohmingliana
|West Tuipui
Prova Chakma
|Tuichawng
Rasik Mohan Chakma
|Lawngtlai West
V. Zirsanga
|Lawngtlai East
H. Biakzaua
|Saiha
HC Lalmalsawma Zasai
|Palak
KT Rokhaw