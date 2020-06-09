e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mizoram extends restrictions as Bengal revises some of its rules

Mizoram extends restrictions as Bengal revises some of its rules

While Mizoram has imposed complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, West Bengal government has extended lockdown restrictions in containment zones till June 30.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 03:37 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Kolkata/Aizawl
In Bengal, the restrictions were earlier in force till June 15, 2020.
In Bengal, the restrictions were earlier in force till June 15, 2020. (ANI Photo)
         

The Mizoram government decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state on Monday, the day shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship reopened in many parts of country after over two months.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting held in Aizawl that was attended by legislators, senior government officials, NGOs, church bodies, hospital associations and village council members.

“Total lockdown for two weeks starting midnight tonight (Monday). Quarantine period will be for 21 days. Home quarantine option to be limited to only extremely unavoidable cases,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.Other details of the lockdown guidelines are being formulated, he said.

The chief minister told the meeting that a complete lockdown with “area-wise moderation” was essential to contain the virus as there were instances of violation of present lockdown rules in many areas.

Mizoram has recorded 42 Covid-19 positive cases till date. The first patient, a 50-year-old pastor, was found positive for the disease on March 24, after his return from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended lockdown restrictions in containment zones till June 30 in line with the Union home ministry’s guidelines. The restrictions were in force till June 15.

In an order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, the government also offered certain relaxations outside the containment zones, where only essential services are allowed. It said 25 people can attend marriages, funerals and places of worship at a time. The number was previously fixed at 10.

“Norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, health hygiene protocol and wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per law,” the Bengal government order said.

“It is reiterated that movement of individuals shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5am, except for essential activities. District administration and local authorities shall issue appropriate orders in this regard and ensure strict compliance,” the order said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
On first day of Unlock 1, few people return to shopping malls, restaurants
On first day of Unlock 1, few people return to shopping malls, restaurants
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In