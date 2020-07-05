e-paper
Mizoram hit by 4.6 magnitude earthquake, seventh to hit NE state in less than 3 weeks

Mizoram hit by 4.6 magnitude earthquake, seventh to hit NE state in less than 3 weeks

In the worst-hit Champhai, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected in the earlier quakes, according to officials.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Aizawl
Cracks are seen on a building, after an earthquake hit Mizoram’s Champhai district, June 22, 2020.
Cracks are seen on a building, after an earthquake hit Mizoram’s Champhai district, June 22, 2020. (PTI File )
         

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Mizoram’s Champhai district on Sunday afternoon, the seventh one to jolt the northeastern state in less than three weeks, officials said.

The earthquake occurred around 5.26 pm and the epicentre was 25 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 77 km, it said.

This was the second earthquake to hit Champhai district, located on the India-Myanmar border, in the last three days and seventh one to rock the state since June 18.

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on Friday afternoon.

Besides Champhai, a series of quakes also hit Saitual and Serchhip between June 18 and June 24.

In the worst-hit Champhai, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected in the earlier quakes, according to officials.

Of these, 118 houses were in Khawbung rural development block and 20 others in Champhai rural development block.

However, there were no casualties.

Champhai district was the epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18. The neighbouring Saitual district was hit by another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on June 21.

Another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai on June 22. On June 23, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the Serchhip district.

Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24.

Officials also said at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district.

