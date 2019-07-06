MJ Akbar refutes allegations of all sexual misconduct

Former minister of state, MJ Akbar, on Saturday said he had not selectively filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, while refuting allegations of sexual misconduct against him during cross examination in the case.

Akbar, who resigned after he was accused of sexual misconduct, refuted all allegations levelled against him and said, “It is wrong to suggest that Priya Ramani’s tweets did not use language that was deeply offensive, maligning, in bad faith, and a web of fabrication spun out of the lies. It is wrong to suggest that the present complaint filed by me is false and without merit...and that I have been selective in filing this complaint against Ramani in order to target her.”

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal posted the matter for July 15 after the cross-examination was concluded. On the next date, witnesses from Akbar, are likely to be cross-examined.

