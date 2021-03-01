DMK chief MK Stalin says BJP sided with 'corrupt' AIADMK in reply to Amit Shah's remarks
DMK leader M K Stalin on Monday sought to make light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegation of corruption against his party, saying it was the BJP that "stands by corruption" by aligning with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
Ridiculing Stalin for speaking on corruption issues, Shah had at a rally in Villupuram on Sunday asked him to "look within," asking "who did the 2G (spectrum allocation) scam" in which party MPs Kanimozhi and A Raja are accused.
The DMK was part of the Congress-led government when the lead party did " ₹12 lakh crore" worth scams, he had said.
On Monday, Stalin told reporters that earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken on similar lines, "now Amit Shah has spoken and tomorrow all BJP leaders coming from the Centre will only say the same thing."
"They held the hands of OPS (Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam) and EPS (CM K Palaniswami), who are steeped in corruption, commission and collection. That shows who stands by corruption," he said in an apparent reference to Modi holding the hands of the two leaders at a government function here last month.
"Corruption, commission, collection" is an oft repeated statement by Stalin to target the ruling AIADMK over graft charges.
Further, Stalin said seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led alliance have commenced from Sunday while the party manifesto was also getting ready.
A 'special' meeting will be held on March 7 at Tiruchirappalli by the party where he will release a 10-year "vision document" to make Tamil Nadu numero uno in all sectors in a decade, Stalin said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Get vaccinated proactively’: VP Naidu receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Co-Win app, log in to web portal to register for Covid-19 shot: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's move to get inoculated would remove vaccine hesitancy: AIIMS Director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guns go silent along India-Pakistan border after ceasefire. Big test next
- Indian security officials say they are tracking the infiltration of terrorists from the military-supported terror pads in Pakistan for its assessment of the Imran Khan government's intentions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India flags off second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive| In Photos
- The first day of the second phase started with the vaccination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati, stages sit-in at airport floor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inspired, humbled: Bharat Biotech tweets after PM Modi takes Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM Modi gave a clear message to nation by taking Covaxin': Harsh Vardhan
- PM Modi, earlier in the day, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MK Stalin says BJP sided with 'corrupt' AIADMK in reply to Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea against WhatsApp's new privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP, says Kejriwal inspires her
- "Inspired by the honest governance of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party..." said Mansi Sehgal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Modi govt worked for farmers, says Nadda and latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolates, flowers, balloons for primary students as schools reopen across UP
- Uttar Pradesh opened schools in a phased manner with physical classes for Classes 1 to 5 from Monday and for those in Classes 6 to 8, schools restarted from February 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi takes homegrown Covaxin shot, interacts with health staff | In Photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox