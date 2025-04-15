MK Stalin says ex-SC judge-led panel to suggest ways to protect states’ rights

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee under former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph to suggest ways to protect the rights of the states as per the Constitution and strengthen the relationship between the Union and state governments. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

“To strengthen the relationship between the state and the Union government, the committee will research and give recommendations,” Stalin told the state assembly. The committee has been asked to submit an interim report in January 2026, months before polls are due in Tamil Nadu. A final report is expected to be completed in 2028.

Stalin reiterated his Opposition to the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) and again accused the Union government of trying to impose Hindi. “In the name of the three-language policy, the Union government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu,” he said, referring to the denial of funds over it.

He alleged the state’s rights were gradually being snatched. Stalin said education should solely be a state subject and demanded the reversal of the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, which moved education to the concurrent list or subjects on which both the central and state governments can legislate.

Stalin announced the formation of the Justice (retd) Joseph-led committee, which will also include former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and ex-State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan, days after the Supreme Court struck down Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s move to reserve 10 re-enacted bills for presidential assent after withholding their approval.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Union government-appointed Ravi have been at loggerheads over withheld assent to bills. Seven of the 10 laws stripped the governor of the power to appoint and dismiss vice chancellors and empowered the state government to do that.

The Union and Tamil Nadu governments have sparred over a series of issues, including the withholding of funding under the Samagra Shiksha scheme over its refusal to implement the NEP.

Stalin has repeatedly raised concerns over the redrawing of Lok Sabha constituencies amid fears that it could potentially widen the chasm between northern and southern states. The delimitation is scheduled for 2026 to redefine the number of lawmakers a state sends to the Lok Sabha based on population.

The exercise is projected to increase the Lok Sabha strength to 668. Uttar Pradesh’s tally was expected to increase from 80 to 143. Tamil Nadu’s number could rise to just 49 from 39. The Union government has allayed fears, saying southern states will get a fair share of seats.

A joint action committee (JAC) of four chief ministers, including Stalin, and political parties last month urged the Union government to extend the freeze on the delimitation by another 25 years.