e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MNREGA jobs rose 10 times in four days: Sachin Pilot

MNREGA jobs rose 10 times in four days: Sachin Pilot

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Wednesday inspected MNREGA works in Chaksu area of Jaipur and gave necessary directions related to construction works. He inspected the use of masks, hand washing facilities and social distancing at the work site and directed officials to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

Pilot, who is also minister of rural development and panchayat raj, also interacted with workers, who told him that they have got some financial support now that MNREGA works have started, as that was the main source of income in rural areas.

In April 17, only 62,000 workers have found employment due to the lockdown. The works of individual benefit sanctioned under the MNREGA scheme includes construction of houses under PM housing scheme, cattle sheds and levelling of fields, among others. Priority will be given to employing workers of the state, so that social distancing will also be managed automatically, Pilot said.

“The wages received under MNREGA scheme will increase the purchasing power of the people in rural areas, which will support the rural economy,” he said.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news