MNREGA jobs rose 10 times in four days: Sachin Pilot

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:44 IST

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Wednesday inspected MNREGA works in Chaksu area of Jaipur and gave necessary directions related to construction works. He inspected the use of masks, hand washing facilities and social distancing at the work site and directed officials to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

Pilot, who is also minister of rural development and panchayat raj, also interacted with workers, who told him that they have got some financial support now that MNREGA works have started, as that was the main source of income in rural areas.

In April 17, only 62,000 workers have found employment due to the lockdown. The works of individual benefit sanctioned under the MNREGA scheme includes construction of houses under PM housing scheme, cattle sheds and levelling of fields, among others. Priority will be given to employing workers of the state, so that social distancing will also be managed automatically, Pilot said.

“The wages received under MNREGA scheme will increase the purchasing power of the people in rural areas, which will support the rural economy,” he said.