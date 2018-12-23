MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son to get married on January 27 in a low-key affair

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit’s wedding on January 27 will be a low-key affair with the presence of few selected people from political, corporate and film circles.

“Amit’s wedding, scheduled on January 27, will not be celebrated on a grand scale as I do not want to trouble the couple,” Raj said. He said if all party functionaries, social activists and politicos are invited, the guest list would reach to at least six lakh. Amit, who was engaged on December 11 last year, is getting married to Mitali Borude, a fashion designer. Raj had not invited his cousin and rival Uddhav Thackeray for the engagement last year as the latter had poached six of his corporators and reduced MNS strength to just one corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is not yet known if Raj will invite Uddhav for the wedding.

Amit and Mitali had campaigned for the MNS in some election rallies. During the 2017 civic polls, Amit started a Facebook page to interact with voters. The page has more than one lakh followers. In recent times, there has been clamour in the MNS to induct Amit into active politics like his cousin Aaditya, who is into full-fledged politics.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 10:17 IST