e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai over non-inclusion of Marathi on app, site

MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai over non-inclusion of Marathi on app, site

The workers resorted to ransacking after the Dindoshi Court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in court following Amazon’s complaint that their posters were torn by MNS workers.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:04 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The MNS had demanded that e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart should include Marathi as other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada are included as preferred languages on their apps.
The MNS had demanded that e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart should include Marathi as other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada are included as preferred languages on their apps. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers resorted to vandalism at the godowns of Amazon, the e-commerce portal, in Mumbai and Pune demanding inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language on their apps and website.

The workers resorted to ransacking after the Dindoshi Court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in court following Amazon’s complaint that their posters were torn by MNS workers.

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said: “The Amazon is anti- Marathi as it gives choice of other languages to its buyers but not Marathi. This provoked the Maharashtrians and hence they indulged in violence.”

The MNS had demanded that e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart should include Marathi as other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada are included as preferred languages on their apps.

Flipkart responded to the diktat and included Marathi while Amazon refused to do so. On Friday, MNS workers ransacked Amazon godowns in Kondhwa in Pune and Chandivali in Mumbai.

tags
top news
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In