Imphal, A Naga civil society organisation has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the return of the severed head of a man allegedly killed by armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Naga group seeks return of man's severed head after fresh Manipur violence, issues 48-hr ultimatum

The headless body of 52-year-old Ajinbou R, allegedly killed in a suspected militant attack on Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, was brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem on Sunday night.

A video purportedly of Ajinbou's head among heavily armed militants wearing camouflage went viral on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Joint Tribes Council Manipur said, "The head of Ajinbou R remains missing. Post-mortem will not be conducted till his head is returned to his family members for a dignified burial. We will not allow state machinery to mutilate the remains further while his head is treated as a trophy by militants."

Holding state and Central governments directly responsible for the renewed violence, it said, "This heinous crime is an affront to humanity." The council issued a "non-negotiable 48-hour ultimatum" to locate and return the severed head, failing which it warned of taking the "most stringent measures" to secure justice.

A fresh wave of violence hit Manipur last week, with at least nine people killed in separate firing incidents in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday.

The killings started after a 22-year-old mother of five was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kuki-dominated Chassad village in Naga-majority Kamjong district on Friday night. Her killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which continued till Saturday morning.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the killings and asked the authorities concerned to take immediate and "effective steps to control the situation, restore peace and order and ensure the safety and security of all citizens".

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses torched in violence between Kuki and Naga tribes since February this year.

The state had earlier witnessed ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis, in which over 300 people were killed, while 49 remained missing, and thousands were rendered homeless.

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