Mob attacks couple inside Odisha police station

In another instance of a mob attacking police in Odisha, around 150 people attacked Remuna police station in Balasore district on Tuesday night, critically injuring two complainants. However, the outnumbered policemen escaped from the station sensing danger.

The mob arrived at the police station around 11 pm on Tuesday looking to challenge the complainants-- one Raghunath Sahu and his wife Pramita Das, residents of Miyanbagh village, who were at the station complaining about the alleged ransacking of their houses by their rivals from neighbouring Mandarpur village.

Remuna police station inspector Sriballav Sahu said Sahu and his wife reached the police station last night alleging their houses were ransacked by a group due to old enmity. “We were about to visit their village for an inquiry when around 150 people suddenly arrived at the police station. We immediately closed the gate but by that time 20-30 people barged into the police station and attacked the complainants leaving them critically injured,” said Sahu.

The injured couple were first admitted to Remuna Community Health centre but later shifted to Balasore Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

The mob also vandalised the police station, said police. The assailants are yet to be arrested, however, a search operation has been launched based on the CCTV footage.

Last month, a mob in the Jajpur district set a police jeep and a van at Balichandrapur police station on fire over enmity between two groups. In February this year, a police team escorting an accused, arrested in a case of oil theft, was allegedly attacked by villagers in the Dhenkanal district. The same month three police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured in a mob attack while arresting a person accused of extortion in Jagatsinghpur district.