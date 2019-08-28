Mobiles used more by terrorists, less by us so we stopped services: J&K guv

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:03 IST

Defending the communication blockade, in force since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that the mobile and internet services were mostly used by terrorists and Pakistan for “indoctrination and mobilisation” and thus the decision was taken to shut the services down.

The governor added that mobile phone connectivity is being opened in Kupwara and Handwara districts and other districts will have the services soon.

“The medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis as well as for mobilisation and indoctrination. It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually,” said Malik.

Watch | ‘Mobile and internet used more by terrorists, hence blocked’: J&K Governor

The governor said that every Kashmiri life is valuable and the administration does not want to lose out on even a single life. He said there has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured,they also have below the waist injuries.

Governor Malik urged the youth of the erstwhile state to take part with “full vigour” in the 50,000 jobs that have been thrown open for them.

“We today announce 50,000 jobs in J&K administration, we will appeal to the youth to get involved with full vigour, in coming 2-3 months we will fill these positions,” said Malik.

Earlier, the governor had said the restrictions on communication services in the Valley after the revocation of special status to the state had helped save lives.

“Our attitude is that there should be no loss of human life. If there is no phone connection for 10 days, so be it. But we will restore everything soon,” he told reporters when asked about how long the restrictions will continue in the Valley.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 18:03 IST