Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MoD signs deal with BEL for electronic warfare suites for Mi-17 V5 choppers

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 07:41 PM IST

This state-of-the-art EW Suite will considerably enhance operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environment, the defence ministry said

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Monday signed a 2,385-crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to buy electronic warfare (EW) suites, modification kits and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 V5 helicopters, in a boost for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years. (Agencies)
India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years. (Agencies)

“This state-of-the-art EW Suite will considerably enhance operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environment. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufactures. The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The Indian-IDDM category is the most important category of acquisition for indigenisation under the defence procurement policy. IDDM stands for indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years.

These include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons and systems, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MoD signs deal with BEL for electronic warfare suites for Mi-17 V5 choppers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On