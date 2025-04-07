MoD signs deal with BEL for electronic warfare suites for Mi-17 V5 choppers

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Monday signed a ₹2,385-crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to buy electronic warfare (EW) suites, modification kits and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 V5 helicopters, in a boost for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years. (Agencies)

“This state-of-the-art EW Suite will considerably enhance operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environment. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufactures. The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The Indian-IDDM category is the most important category of acquisition for indigenisation under the defence procurement policy. IDDM stands for indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

These include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons and systems, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.