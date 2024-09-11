Moderate to heavy rain likely in parts of northwest India this week

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand while moderate showers were expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) this week under the influence of a depression over central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position. (HT PHOTO)

The depression on Wednesday was about 60 km east-northeast of Damoh, 110 km south of Khajuraho, 110 km southwest of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and 210 km from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). It was likely to move slowly north-northwestwards.

The monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position at mean sea level and likely to continue to be like this for the next three to four days. A cyclonic circulation was lying over south Gujarat at middle tropospheric levels.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said the depression south of Delhi and expected to recurve towards Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. “We can expect moderate to heavy showers in Delhi and NCR on Wednesday and Thursday.”

He said the cyclonic circulation, a remnant of typhoon Yagi that battered Vietnam last week, will intensify into a feeble low-pressure area and then merge with the depression. “But it will be a weak system.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat. IMD said heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana.

Strong wind speeds reaching 30-40 km per hour gusting to 50 km per hour were likely in north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh.

There has been an 8% excess rainfall in the country since June 1. Central India has had 19% excess rain, northwest 4%, and south Peninsula 25%. There has been a 16% deficiency in east and northeast India.