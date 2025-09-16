PM Modi attacks RJD, Congress for ‘shielding’ infiltrators in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of patronising illegal immigrants, saying that infiltration had caused a demographic crisis in eastern states like Bihar, Assam and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public meeting in Purnea on Monday (DPR PMO/ANI)

Addressing a rally at Shishabari in Bihar’s Purnea district, where he inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport and launched development projects worth around ₹40,000 crore, the PM asserted that the NDA-led Centre will launch a crackdown on infiltration and the country will reap its benefits.

Referring to his Independence Day speech, where he had emphasised on the demographic issue, Modi said: “This was the reason why I had announced a demography mission from the Red Fort. But such is vote bank politics that Congress, RJD and their entire ecosystem are busy defending and shielding the foreign infiltrators.”

Stating that the demographic crisis due to infiltration had left people in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal “worried for the honour of their sisters and daughters,” Modi accused the opposition parties of putting the security and resources of the country at stake.

“They have become so shameless that they are raising slogans and taking out yatras in support of infiltrators from foreign countries,” Modi said, in an apparent swipe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra, which concluded earlier this month.

“But let me tell them that the NDA is committed to driving out each and every infiltrator. I challenge leaders who are trying to protect infiltrators to try with all their might. We will continue to flush out infiltrators,” the PM said. “It is Modi’s guarantee we will launch a crackdown on infiltration and the country will reap its benefits.”

He also slammed the Congress for “insulting” Bihar’s people by comparing them with ‘bidis’, referring to a social media post by the Kerala unit of the grand old party.

“The Congress leaders say both ‘bidis’ and Bihar start with B. This is a sheer insult to the state and its people. They will give a befitting reply to the Congress and its alliance partners in the coming days,” Modi said.

The X post, which was deleted following a controversy, had claimed that GST rates were dropped on bidis with an eye on upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Modi also referred to the new GST rates, which will come into force from September 22, when Navratri festivities begin, terming it a major gift from the NDA government to the people of middle class and the lower class.

He also slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in the state. “Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can’t digest the state’s development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls,” Modi said. “Leaders of RJD and Congress are concerned about their families, whereas Modi believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.”

During the inauguration of the airport terminal, the fourth in the state after Patna, Gaya Ji and Darbhanga, the PM also flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route. He also launched a National Makhana Board and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of ₹40,000-crore developmental projects.

“The airport will bring prosperity to Seemanchal, which had faced years of neglect in the previous governments,” Modi said.

Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who interacted with makhana (foxnut) cultivators during his fortnight-long yatra, Modi said: “Those who have been making rounds of these places of late might never have heard of makhana until I brought it into the spotlight.”

Won’t leave NDA ever: Nitish

During the rally at Purnea, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured the PM that he will remain in the NDA, while praising Modi for his development projects. Alleging that the RJD-Congress combine “always indulged in mischief when we shared power,” Kumar said: “I could never be comfortable with those people... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth.”