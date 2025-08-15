Modi flags infiltration conspiracy, announces move to tackle it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called infiltration “a well thought-out conspiracy” to change the country’s demography as he announced a high-powered “demographic mission” to tackle what he described as a massive crisis. He said demographic changes were being triggered by infiltration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

Modi added that infiltration in border states can compromise national security and development. He said that the “demographic mission” will work within a stipulated time and a strategy.

Modi, who raised the issue of infiltration for the first time in his Independence Day speech, described the illegal influx of people as a challenge. “The country’s demography is being changed as a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy. A new crisis is being created. And these intruders are snatching away employment opportunities of our youth,” Modi said.

He accused the illegal immigrants of criminal activities. “They are targeting our sisters and daughters. This will not be tolerated. These intruders are usurping the land of the tribals. This country will not tolerate such acts.”

Modi said demographic change, especially in the border states, creates a crisis for national security, unity, integrity, development, and triggers social tensions. “No country can give away its land to illegal immigrants. No country in the world can afford to do this. How can India allow this to happen?”

Modi referred to the sacrifices of the forefathers for freedom and an independent India. “This is our duty towards them that we do not tolerate such activities in our country. That will be the real tribute to them.”

Modi’s comments came amid a major political tussle over the identification and deportation of undocumented Bangladeshis in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. The Opposition has attacked Modi over the harassment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in the garb of this exercise.

Undocumented immigration is a major issue in Assam and West Bengal, the two border states going to the polls next year. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has launched what he calls a drive to evict and send back Bangladeshis. In June, Sharma said 330 illegal Bangladeshis were sent back.

The alleged rampant influx through the porous border between India and Bangladesh in West Bengal has been a major issue for the main opposition BJP in West Bengal.