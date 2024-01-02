Modi launches projects worth 20,000cr in TN

​ The idea of a developed India includes both economic and cultural progress, and this growth is incomplete without Tamil Nadu which is an icon of social and cultural legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he opened a new airport and addressed a university convocation in the southern state. HT Image

The PM also said that he was deeply moved by the lives lost during the torrential rain and flooding in Tamil Nadu in December, and that the central government stood with the people of the state “in this time of crisis”.

Modi made the comments in two separate functions in Tiruchirapalli, first at the convocation of the Bharatidasan University, and then at the inauguration of the new ₹1,100-crore Tiruchirapalli International Airport. On the first day of a two-day trip to southern India that will include travel to Kerala and Lakshwadeep, Modi also inaugurated projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, including several railway, roads, port, and petroleum and natural gas projects.

Speaking at the inauguration of the international airport, Modi said the Amrit Kaal, or the next 25 years leading up to the centenary of independence, will be a period to make India a developed nation.

“When I talk of a developed India, there are both economic and cultural aspects to that development. That is why I see a special role for Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is an icon of India’s social and cultural legacy. It has an ancient treasure trove of language and knowledge.”

He said that the Union government made it its constant endeavour to highlight Tamil Nadu’s legacy in key development projects, and that India could progress only if Tamil Nadu progresses. “You have seen that in the new building of the Parliament in Delhi, there is the holy sengol. This is an attempt to harness that model of good governance that the Tamil culture has given to India. The efforts of the Kashi-Tamil sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam also underline this. These programmes have given new energy to the enthusiasm of Tamil language and culture,” he said.

Modi said that he was aware that the last few weeks of 2023, which saw heavy rain and flooding that cost 35 lives, were difficult for the state. “We lost many of our fellow citizens due to heavy rains. There has also been significant loss of property. I was deeply moved at the condition of the affected families. The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government.”

He also condoled the death of iconic actor-turned-politician Captain Vijaykanth and scientist MS Swaminathan. “He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work in films. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him. I also express my condolences to his family and admirers. Today, when I am here, I also remember another son of Tamil Nadu, Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. He played an important role in ensuring food security for our country. We lost him last year as well,” the PM said.

Speaking at the same event, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who received the PM at the airport, urged him to declare the floods as a national calamity and send more central funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“The floods in Chennai and our southern districts have not only destroyed public infrastructure but have also thrown countless lives haywire. I would request the central government to declare the floods as a national disaster,” Stalin said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that airports were emerging as centres of employment for the country. “The one big change that has taken place over the last nine-and-a-half years of this government is that PM Modi, through his leadership, has democratised civil aviation for every single citizen of this country. Everyone who wears a hawai chappal (slippers) can also travel in a hawai jahaaz (aircraft). This has been the PM’s dream for the people of our country,” Scindia said.

Earlier in the day, talking to an audience of students of the Bharatidasan university, Modi said that India’s civilisation was always centered around knowledge.

“Some of the ancient universities such as Nalanda and Vikramashila are well known. Similarly, there are references of places like Kanchipuram housing great universities. Gangai-Cholapuram and Madurai were also great seats of learning. Students from across the world used to come to these places. Similarly, even the concept of a convocation is very ancient and well known to us. For example, take the ancient Tamil Sangam meeting of poets and intellectuals. In Sangams, poetry and literature were presented for the analysis of others. After analysis, the poet and their work were recognised by larger society. This is the same logic used in academia and higher education even today. So, my young friends, you are part of a great historical tradition of knowledge,” he said.

The PM said that India was now setting records in economic growth as the fastest growing major economy, its universities were entering global rankings in record numbers, and that the government was working to match the speed and scale of India’s young.

“Young scientists helped us ship vaccines to the world during Covid-19. Indian science is on the world map through missions like Chandrayaan. Our innovators took the number of patents from around 4,000 in 2014 to almost 50,000 now. Our humanities scholars are showcasing the India story to the world like never before. Our musicians and artists are continuously bringing international awards to our country. Our athletes won a record number of medals in Asian Games, Asian Para Games and other tournaments,” he said.

The PM said that in the decade before 2014, states were given ₹30 lakh crore; whereas in the last 10 years, states were given ₹120 lakh crore.Tamil Nadu too got 2.5 times more in this period as compared to the 10 years preceding 2014, he added.