Modi made U-turn on fake news order after anger mounted, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a U-turn on his “own order” on fake news, and said one could clearly see “a loss of control and panic setting in”.

Modi on Tuesday ordered the information and broadcasting ministry to cancel its contentious guidelines on fake news after widespread criticism and outcry by journalists and opposition parties who dubbed these norms an attempt to “muzzle” the free press.

Soon after, the ministry issued a statement, saying press release regarding fake news put out by it last night (Monday) “stands withdrawn.”

“Sensing mounting anger on the ‘fake news’ notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order. One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress chief also used the hashtag, “BasEkAurSaal”, to suggest that the Modi dispensation has only one year left in power. The next general elections are due in early 2019.