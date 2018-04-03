 PM Narendra Modi orders withdrawal of I&B ministry press release on fake news | india news | Hindustan Times
PM Narendra Modi orders withdrawal of I&B ministry press release on fake news

The Prime Minister’s order came as information and broadcasting miniser Smriti Irani tweeted to say that she was “more than happy” to meet journalists for their suggestions on fighting fake news.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2018 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Union information and broadcasting miniser Smriti Irani
Union information and broadcasting miniser Smriti Irani(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ordered a controversial press release by the information and broadcasting ministry that said journalists found guilty of writing or broadcasting “fake news” would lose their government accreditation.

The Prime Minister’s order came as information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani tweeted to say that she was “more than happy” to meet journalists for their suggestions on fighting fake news.

The fake news problem will be dealt with by the Press Council of India, Modi ordered.

