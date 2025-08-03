Modi makes push for ‘swadeshi’ after US levies 25% tariff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on citizens to adopt the spirit of “swadeshi” and support locally made products, stressing that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods amid global economic uncertainties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Varanasi.(ANI)

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian oil, after talks bogged down over access to agriculture and other sensitive sectors, with New Delhi refusing to open its labour-intensive farms to unfettered American imports.

In a 55-minute speech, the PM also invoked Lord Shiva’s “Rudra roop” (fierce form) to describe India’s resolute action against terrorism, saying Operation Sindoor showcased the country’s strength and that any Pakistani misadventures will get a reply from missiles made in UP, a reference to the BrahMos.

He was addressing a public meeting in Banauli village in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth around ₹2,200 crore. He also distributed the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi worth ₹20,500 crore to over 97 million eligible farmers nationwide.

“The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities,” he said.

The prime minister also made a renewed push for “swadeshi”, stressing that every party, leader and citizen must work to promote indigenous goods if “we want India to become the third-largest economy”.

“Welfare of farmers and small industries is paramount and the government is making every possible effort in this direction…At a time when the world is going through uncertainty, let us take a pledge to sell only swadeshi goods from our shops and markets. Promoting made in India goods will be the truest service to the country,” he added.

He also urged people to be conscious consumers, saying, “Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves — has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’.”

Trump’s executive order on Friday also set punitive rates for 69 trading partners, including 35% duties on Canada, 50% for Brazil, 20% for Taiwan and 39% for Switzerland, as a previously announced 12.01am EDT August 1 deadline approached. Goods from unlisted countries face a 10% baseline tax. The new levies come into effect on August 7.

India now faces higher tariff rates than regional competitors, with Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia set for 19% duties while Bangladesh, Vietnam and Taiwan face 20% rates—potentially weakening India’s position as a preferred sourcing destination for US companies.

India exports $86.5 billion worth of goods to the US, with a surplus of $41 billion. However, industry experts estimate that a significant chunk of Indian goods may avoid the higher duties for now since the Trump administration has exempted electronics, pharmaceuticals, energy products and critical minerals from additional tariffs citing national interest. Nonetheless, analysts expect a significant impact for India’s exports.

In his first visit to Varanasi since Operation Sindoor, Modi drew attention to the state of the world economy. With the festival and wedding seasons approaching, the PM encouraged people to ensure that all new purchases are made in India. He recalled how many citizens changed their wedding plans from abroad to India after his earlier appeal.

“The feeling of swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India,” Modi said.

The PM accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the valour of the armed forces and even terming Operation Sindoor a “tamasha” (spectacle).

“Can ‘Sindoor’ ever be a joke? They dared to insult the sacred mark of our sisters and the valour of our soldiers,” he said.

“My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... My promise to avenge ‘Sindoor’ of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev,” he said, adding, “I dedicate the success of the operation at the feet of Mahadev.”

He was referring to the killing of three terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in an encounter named Operation Mahadev last week.

“Shiva means welfare, but when terrorism and injustice raise their ugly head, Mahadev takes his ‘Rudra roop’. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed this very form of India,” the PM said, warning that “whoever attacks India will not survive, even in Pataal Lok (netherworld)”.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi alleged that while the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, “some people in our own country were troubled by it”.

“Congress and its allies are unable to digest the fact that India demolished terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan,” he said.

“Aren’t you proud of Operation Sindoor? Aren’t you proud that India destroyed terror bases (in Pakistan and PoK)?” the PM asked.

“Several air bases in Pakistan are still in ICU. While Pakistan’s anguish is understandable, what’s shocking is that Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are also unable to cope with it.”

Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) for questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev. “One of their leaders asked in Parliament -- ‘why were the attackers of Pahalgam killed now’. Should I call and ask Samajwadi leaders whether to strike now or later? Should we wait and let the terrorists escape?” Modi asked.

“This is ‘Naya Bharat’ (New India), which worships Lord Shiva but turns Kaal Bhairav against its enemies when needed,” the prime minister said.

Modi stressed that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s indigenous defence capabilities to the world.

Expressing pride as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, the PM announced that BrahMos missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow. The BrahMos unit in Lucknow was inaugurated on May 11.

Issuing a stern warning, he declared, “If Pakistan dares to repeat its mistakes, missiles made in UP will wipe out terrorists.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several ministers, public representatives, and BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.