Modi meets Olympics contingent: Manu Bhaker explains about pistol, hockey team presents signed stick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the Indian contingent that recently returned from the Paris Olympics, where they secured six medals—India's second-best performance in the Summer Games—at his official residence in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Olympic medallists.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was among the athletes who interacted with the Prime Minister. Bhaker was seen explaining to Prime Minister Modi about the pistol that helped her win two bronze medals.

The other two medal-winning shooters — Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale – also interacted with the prime minister. Sarabjot Singh teamed up with Bhaker to clinch the bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event. Kusale, on the other hand, won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions.

The Indian men's hockey team, which earned its second consecutive Olympic bronze, presented the Prime Minister with a hockey stick signed by all the players. The team also gave Modi a signed jersey as they posed for photographs together. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze in the men's freestyle 57kg category, also posed with the Prime Minister, gifting him a signed India jersey.

The silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra – who had won gold at the Tokyo Olympics – is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany to consult a doctor for his groin injury and possible participation in the Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

“It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built,” he added.

Medal winners at Red Fort

Earlier in the day, the medal winners were invited as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and PR Sreejesh, who retired after being the goalkeeper of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team, among others were present in the VVIP seating area.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi congratulated Indian athletes for their fine effort at the Paris Olympics.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players" he said.

Modi also said India is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

"India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events," he said.