What is inguinal hernia, the condition that Neeraj Chopra suffers from?

Neeraj Chopra reportedly suffers from inguinal hernia – the condition that affected his performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Neeraj bagged the silver medal this year with the javelin throw of 89.94m - his personal best. However, Neeraj’s performance was affected by his injury. Neeraj confessed that it is time for him to address the condition with proper treatment, as suggested by the doctors. Neeraj Chopra suffers from inguinal hernia.(Instagram/@neeraj____chopra)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinaykumar Thati, General and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, explained the condition.

“A hernia is the abnormal exit of tissue or organ, such as the bowel or momentum, through the wall of the cavity in which it normally resides. Here we are talking about groin hernia which can be inguinal or femoral. Inguinal hernia is the most common type of groin hernia seen practically by surgeons. The lowermost part of Anterior abdominal wall has an inguinal canal on either side carrying testicular vessels and spermatic cord structures from abdomen to testes in males. this area is the potential site for formation of two common types of Inguinal hernias known as Direct or Indirect Inguinal hernia,” said Dr Vinaykumar Thati.

Inguinal hernia: Symptoms

Inguinal hernias can be present at birth also and their incidence increases with ageing. The most common symptom noted by patients or caretakers is a bulge in the groin area which reduces by lying down. As time advances, the bulge can grow in size and it can give a dragging pain or even groin or abdominal pain. When the bowel or momentum as a content in hernia does not reduce or if there is severe groin or abdominal pain it is a warning sign for emergency treatment.

Inguinal hernia: Causes

Constant straining of the abdominal wall due to chronic cough, constipation and straining while passing urine due to prostate enlargement in males are some of the causes of inguinal hernia.

Inguinal hernia: Treatment

“Treatment for Groin hernias is Purely Surgical. There is absolutely no medicine anywhere in the world to treat hernias. One big advancement for treatment of Groin hernias that has occurred in past 15 years is the ability to treat it with Minimal invasive surgery called as Laparoscopic or Robotic groin hernia treatment which causes minimal pain and aids early recovery,” explained Dr Vinaykumar Thati.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.