Modi, on call with Danish PM, discuss India-Denmark green strategic partnership

PTI |
Apr 20, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Modi briefed Frederiksen on India's ongoing presidency of the G20 and its key priorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark green strategic partnership, while expressing satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi and Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen. (File)(ANI)
During the telephonic conversation, Modi congratulated Frederiksen on her appointment as the prime minister of Denmark for a second term.

"The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and the growing cooperation," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

India, Denmark ink green pact, take up Ukraine war

"Pleased to speak with PM of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. We reviewed progress in our Green Strategic Partnership and shared ideas on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024. Appreciate her support for India's ongoing G20 Presidency," Modi said in a tweet after their telephonic conversation.

PM Frederiksen appreciated India's initiatives and conveyed Denmark's full support to them, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024 in a befitting manner and to explore areas to diversify their relations further.

