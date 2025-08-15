Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Modi refers to natural disasters, says working on rescue, rehabilitation ops

BySnehashish Roy
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:21 am IST

At least 38 people were killed after torrential rain triggered a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, and swept away multiple structures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday referred to natural disasters that have struck over the last fortnight and said central and state governments are jointly working on the rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
“Nature is testing us...We have dealt with several natural calamities like landslides and cloudbursts in the last few days. Our thoughts are with the victims,” he said in his Independence Day address.

The comments came a day after at least 38 people were killed after torrential rain triggered a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, and swept away multiple structures along the route of an annual pilgrimage. Nine days earlier, flash floods at Dharali in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district left one person dead and 68 missing.

On Thursday, Modi promised full central assistance in the rescue. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need,” he posted on X.

India News
Follow Us On