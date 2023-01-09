Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17th three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and a digital exhibition on the contribution of the diaspora in the freedom struggle. He will also release a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

“Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January, [Monday] to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally,” Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Modi is scheduled to meet presidents of Guyana and Suriname Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the sidelines of the event for which over 3,500 people from 70 countries are expected to gather.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the government is working with many countries to develop better workplaces for Indians and NRIs abroad with a more secure travel experience and to ensure a non-discriminatory environment.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Sammelan in Indore, Jaishankar said India has the largest and the most talented diaspora.