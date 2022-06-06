Home / India News / Modi to kick off ‘iconic week celebrations’ of finance, corporate affairs ministries
india news

Modi to kick off ‘iconic week celebrations’ of finance, corporate affairs ministries

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the programme is simultaneously being organised at 75 locations across the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the “iconic week celebrations” tracing the journeys of the ministries of finance and corporate affairs over the last eight years.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the programme is simultaneously being organised at 75 locations across the country as India celebrates 75 years of Independence. “...each location will virtually be connected to the main venue, the Vigyan Bhawan [in New Delhi].”

Modi will launch a one-stop digital portal linking the Centre’s credit schemes. “The purpose of this first-of-its-kind platform is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes,” the statement said.

Modi will also release a special series of 1, 2, 5, 10, and 20 coins with the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of independence.

Monday, June 06, 2022
