Modi to lay foundation for projects worth over 7800 crore in Bengal

Published on Dec 29, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Modi will also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council and flag off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByAnish Yande

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for projects worth 7,800 crore in West Bengal, chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council, and flag off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office called the meeting in Kolkata another step to boost cooperative federalism. It added Union jal shakti minister and chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be among those who will attend it.

The council is responsible for overseeing pollution prevention and the rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries.

The new Vande Bharat Express Modi will flag off will cut by three hours the travel time from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. The semi-high-speed train has modern passenger amenities and is likely to boost tourism in north Bengal, the Dooars, and Sikkim. He will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Kolkata Metro.

Modi will pay tributes to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and inaugurate the Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation. He will launch seven projects under the National Mission for Clean Ganga to increase the sewage treatment capacity in West Bengal.

