Modi to travel to Europe for G20, UN climate meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the UK between October 29 and November 2 to attend the G20 summit in Rome and the world leaders’ summit at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

He will be attending the G20 group of countries on October 30-31 at the invitation of Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart. Other heads of nations of the world’s top economies are also expected to participate. This is the eighth time that Modi will attend the G20 summit, which has emerged as the main global forum for international economic cooperation. India will host the summit in 2023 for the first time.

The summit under Italian presidency will focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food security.

Modi will hold several bilateral meetings in Rome, including with Draghi.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

COP26 is being held between October 31 and November 12 under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, known as the world leaders’ summit, will be held on November 1-2. More than 120 heads of state are expected to attend. COP 26 was scheduled to be held in 2020, but was deferred because of the pandemic.

“The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this Convention have emerged as global climate summits, providing an opportunity for stocktaking and for charting the way forward,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Modi last attended the UN climate summit in 2015, when resulted in the historic Paris Agreement, whose implementation begins this year. At COP26, nations are expected to issue guidelines to implement the Paris pact, and agree on mobilising climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer, and trying to reach the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Modi will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP26, including with Johnson.