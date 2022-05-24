Modi to visit Hyderabad on may 26 to attend 20th ISB anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Hyderabad on May 26 to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022, the school said on Monday.

ISB dean Prof Madan Pillutla said as many as 930 students from the ISB campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali would take part in the first-ever joint graduation ceremony, which would be addressed by the Prime Minister.

“This year, Modi would grace the occasion and address 930 students, including 600 from the Hyderabad campus, and the rest from Mohali. The distribution of certificates to all students in the presence of their parents would be done separately on May 27 for the Hyderabad campus, while for the Mohali batch, the same would be done on May 30,” Pillutla said.

The dean further said the Prime Minister would plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ‘ISB MyStamp and Special Cover’ the same day. He would also award medals to academic scholars of excellence.

The ISB was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001. While former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest at its 10th-anniversary celebrations in 2011, former President late Pranab Mukherjee attended the 15th-anniversary celebrations in 2016.

