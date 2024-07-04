Modi to visit Russia for annual summit with Putin on July 8-9, Austria next stop

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Russia and Austria next week, with the highlight being a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that will allow the two sides to chart a course for future cooperation. Kremlin said PM Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the further development of the traditionally amicable relations between Russia and India, as well as pressing international and regional issues (AP FILE PHOTO)

The first leg of the three-day official visit will take PM Modi to Moscow on July 8-9 at the invitation of Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

“The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The summit is scheduled for July 9.

An announcement from the Kremlin said Modi will meet Putin to discuss the “further development of the traditionally amicable relations between Russia and India, as well as pressing international and regional issues”.

This will be Modi’s first bilateral visit in his third term following a trip to Italy last month to participate in the outreach session of the G7 Summit. It is also his first visit to Russia since 2019, and also the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Besides discussing ways to balance bilateral trade, which is currently skewed in Russia’s favour following India’s increased purchase of Russian crude, the two sides are expected to review cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. They will also explore new avenues for cooperation, including connectivity initiatives, the people said.

The safe and speedy return of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military, an issue that figured in talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Astana on Wednesday, is expected to be raised during the prime minister’s visit, the people added.

India has sought a “verified stop” to the recruitment of Indian nationals in the Russian Army following the death of four Indians on the frontlines of the conflict with Ukraine.

India has not publicly criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine though it has called on both sides to cease hostilities and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Modi’s visit to Russia will also reflect India’s strategic autonomy in foreign relations, the people said.

The trip has, however, raised eyebrows in diplomatic circles as Indian prime ministers have traditionally chosen a neighbouring country as the destination for their first foreign visit.

From Russia, Modi will travel to Austria on July 9-10. This will be the first visit to Austria by an Indian premier in 41 years.

Modi will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Modi and Nehammer will also address business leaders from both countries.

He will also interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow and Vienna.