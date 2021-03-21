IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee and Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests.

Addressing his second rally in West Bengal in three days, Modi accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP, Abhishek Banerjee, of corruption, adding that industries were closing down in the state while “syndicate culture and mafia raj” were flourishing.

“The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window [redressal] system. But in Bengal, only bhaipo [nephew] single-window works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut and only mafia udyog prospers,” he said at a rally in Kharagpur.

Modi said the people of the state trusted Mamata Banerjee and gave her two terms as the chief minister but she shattered their dreams. “Now you see her making new promises. Didi [Mamata Banerjee], people gave you 10 years, but you gave them 10 years of misrule and corruption.

In his speech, Modi alluded to Friday’s global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to attack the state’s current and previous governments.

“Yesterday, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who have blocked the state’s development,” he said.

Urging voters to give the BJP an opportunity in the eight-phase elections that begin on March 27, Modi said: “Give us five years. Bless us just once. Give us the opportunity to serve you. We will make up for everything that went wrong in 70 years. We will take Bengal to a new path of development.”

The state’s ruling TMC was quick to rebut Modi’s charges, with Abhishek stating that development took a backseat in BJP-governed states.

“ Since the Prime Minister is talking of development under a double-engine government, he should explain how much progress Uttar Pradesh has seen. We have only seen minor girls being gang-raped and youths being murdered there,” the 33-year-old said at a rally in Daspur.

In Assam, which votes in three phases between March 27 and April 6, Modi accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that he said were out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy the tea industry.

“Chabua itself has ‘Cha’ (tea) in it and who better than a chaiwala [tea seller] can understand the pain of tea garden people? The people who make toolkits, insulted Assam, are the partners of Congress. [The Party] Still has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam? Will people of Assam forgive such party?,” he said at the rally, his second in the state in this week.

His remark was an apparent reference to a ‘toolkit’, an online document intended to help amplify the ongoing farmers’ protest, shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on her social media platforms in February.

During his rally, Modi also continued to target the Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance.

“Once the biggest party in the country, Congress is now getting smaller because they do not respect talented people. They are not concerned about people of Assam and their development. They can go any extend and betray anyone for power. Its shame that Congress has joined hands with a party which is a big threat to heritage and culture of Assam,” he said at a rally in Chabua.

Defending their alliance with the AIUDF, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinath said: “When they [BJP] allied with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] in Jammu and Kashmir, wasn’t it unholy? In Assam BJP ally AJP has given tickets to former AIUDF leaders but only our alliance is unholy. This shows how frustrated they are,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
india news

EX-PM PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter elected in Telangana MLC elections

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Vani Devi, who contested the election on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket, defeated her nearest rival N Ramachander Rao of Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

HC orders probe into allegations of threat to family of Hathras victim

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into allegations of threats issued to family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim, during the trial of the case, in Hathras district court, on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mamata hits back at Modi, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Kolkata: Sharpening her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that money collected under PM Cares Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic was being used in the Bengal elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee and Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Ashoka students seek return of professors

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Academics write open letter, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to randomly test people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at public places without their consent amid a surge in infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

120mn doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Union government has placed orders for 120 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, moving to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery as a new wave of infections takes holds in several parts of the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Varsity students plan two-day class boycott

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
india news

Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
india news

Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bagchi
Arindam Bagchi
india news

Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP