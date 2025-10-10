Modi welcomes Gaza peace plan, hails role of Trump in ending war

New Delhi French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot (CL) attends with European and Arab Foreign Ministers a Ministerial meeting on the implementation of the Middle East peace plan at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, on October 9. (AFP)

India on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a US-backed peace plan for Gaza, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialling President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the success of efforts to end hostilities and to review progress in India-US trade negotiations.

This was the second phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16, and came amid continuing strains in India-US relations over the US administration’s imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian exports, including a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases. The two sides have been in contact in recent days on resuming trade negotiations.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” Modi said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, Modi praised the efforts of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages. This was the second time since the weekend that Modi lauded Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza, with his remarks being perceived as being as much about the situation in West Asia as ongoing efforts to improve India-US relations, which were taken to a low point by Trump’s unprecedented tariffs.

Modi also called Netanyahu later in the day. “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” the Indian PM said in a social media post.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of the plan that includes a ceasefire in Gaza and release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. This is part of the US-backed 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, and the development followed negotiations in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

In his first reaction to the development, Modi tagged the American and Israeli leaders in a social media post and said: “We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.”

He added, “We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The developments in West Asia also figured in Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, and both leaders backed efforts to end the fighting in Gaza, where more than 67,000 Palestinians, including 20,000 children, have been killed in Israeli offensives in the past two years.

Modi said after his talks with Starmer that the two sides discussed peace and stability in West Asia and the conflict in Ukraine. “On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said at a media interaction.

Starmer said the situation in West Asia was among issues of vital importance to global stability and security. “I strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of the peace plan in Gaza…This agreement must now be implemented in full without delay and be accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

The forward movement on the peace plan will bring “profound relief”, especially for families of hostages taken by Hamas and the civilian population of Gaza who “endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years”, Starmer said, lauding the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the US in securing the understanding.

Starmer said he also discussed a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine” with Modi in the context of India’s role as a global player. A joint statement issued after the meeting of the two leaders said both sides welcomed diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The two leaders called for restraint, protection of civilians and compliance with international law in West Asia, and refraining from actions that “could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability”, the joint statement said. They supported the US peace plan for Gaza and said they will work with regional partners to secure an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid.